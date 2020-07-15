1/
James Jones
James E. Jones, 77, of Sunbright, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020.
James was the son of William E. and Garlan R. Jones of Sunbright. James was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wartburg. He held various positions in the Morgan County School System for more than 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William E. and Garlan R. Jones; wife, Kay Jones; son, James E. Jones, Jr.; and brothers, Bill and John Jones.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer and husband Randy Travis; son, Joseph Jones and wife Beth; grandchildren, Matthew Jones and Savannah Travis; sister, Martha Hart and husband Dale; sisters-in-law, Darlene Jones and Linda Jones; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church P.O. Box 67, Wartburg, TN 37887.
Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of James E. Jones.


Published in Morgan County News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schubert Funeral Home Inc
7905 Morgan Co Hwy
Sunbright, TN 37872
(423) 628-2888
