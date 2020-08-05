James Mayton

James David (J.D.) Mayton, 69, of Coalfield, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center.
He was a member of Middle Creek Baptist Church. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and worked in the Morgan County Educational System for six years where he taught science at Central Elementary School then math and science at Central High School in Wartburg.ÊHe was employed at K-25, X-10 and lastly Y-12 working as a chemical operator where he took a medical retirement in 1995. He had numerous hobbies one being, collecting and restoring old tools. J.D. greatly loved and cherished his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Ruby (Gouge) Mayton; son, Joseph (Joe) Mayton; and two sisters, Mary Burfield and Deborah Mayton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Marlene Stoetzel Mayton; daughter, Lori Pride and husband Roger of Oak Harbor, WA; grandchildren, Bryson and Elijah; great-grandchildren, Leandro and Jade Sakihara andÊAbel, Athena, Aireen and A'isha Higgins; sisters, Corine Finch, Norma (Jerry) Black, Erma McCarroll, Susie (Jimmy) Rivers and Teresa Phipps; brothers, Buddy (Sylvia) Mayton, Paul (Marjorie) Mayton, Steve (Donna) Mayton and Phillip Mayton; a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and good friends; former teacher, Ruth Huddleston; and close friends, Mike Carroll, Beverly Patterson Barboza and Chuck Freels.
He recently enjoyed being reconnected with many of his former students.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Middle Creek Church from 2-7 p.m. Because of COVID-19, this will give ample time for folks to come and go freely without being crowded (social distancing). The family requests that everyone wear a mask please.ÊThe funeral service for immediate family only will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Corey Jones officiating. A Family Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Davis Cemetery in Coalfield.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
