James M. 'Jimmy' Moore, 72, of Petros, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Marie Mincey Moore.

He is survived by his son, Curtis Moore; and several siblings.

A graveside service was held Monday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. in Petros CemeteryÊwith Bro. Lonnie Lowe officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



