James Payton Morris, 75, of Oak Ridge, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center.
He was born October of 1944 and was raised in Morgan County. He worked as an electrician and was a member of IBEW for 50 years. Jim also worked as a self-employed truck driver. He was a member of Petros Baptist Church and was attending Mineral Springs Baptist Church. Jim loved his family, trucking and birds.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Jeffery and Jody; father, William Morris; and mother, Mary M. Justice; half-sisters, Burnett Akers, Amaryllis VanHoy and Billie Noel.
Survivors include his son, James P. Morris II and Marlena M. Ballis; grandchildren, LaShawna, Jatayla, Chapman, Grace, Rebecca, Christine and Christopher; two great-grandchildren; half-sister, Mona Glover; and special friend, Trula Justice.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 in Estes Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Morgan County News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21, 2020