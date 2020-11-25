1/
James Paxton
James M. â€œJimmyâ€� Paxton, 69, of Lancing, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Velma Bunch Paxton.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene Stringfield Paxton; daughters, Megan and husband Trevor Thompson and Stephanie Paxton; and four grandchildren.
The family received friends Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service bean at 2 p.m. with Rev. Roy Langley officiating. Interment followed in the Paxton Family Cemetery.

Published in Morgan County News from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2020.
