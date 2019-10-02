James Edward Petree, 71, passed away Sept. 26, 2019 of Alabaster, Ala.

He was born on Saturday, Feb. 7, 1948.

He was preceded by his parents, Edd and Della Petree; and daughter Debbie.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Petree; daughter, Melissa (Kevin) Knight; and grandson Barron.

James was a loving husband, father and Papa to Barron. His biggest passions were going to the beach and being with his family.

James' services were held in the Charter Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Visitation was held at 9:30 a.m. with a service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial followed in Alabama National Cemetery at 11:45 a.m.

