James 'Shannon' Pride went to be with our Lord and Savior on March 18, 2019.
|
He was preceded in death by his mother, Regena Justice-Smith; father, James Jimmy 'BoBo' Pride; grandparents, John Justice, Rev. Bryson Pride and Lucille Pride; and step-son, Stephen Lee Seiber III.
He is survived by his wife, Benita Pride; daughter, Avalee Shannon Pride; grandmother, Edna Justice; brother, Shawn Pride; step-father, Jeff Smith; sister, Jessica Armes; nieces, Destiny Phillips, Shaylyn, Jordan and Morgan Bunch; nephews, Raylan Pride, Michael, Jacob, Bryson Bunch and River Brown; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He retired as a Respiratory Therapist were he saved many lives. Shannon loved the Lord, family and the Bible but most of all he loved being called Daddy. He will be greatly missed and remembered. You are always in our hearts Shannon baby.
The family received friends Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg, The funeral service followed at 8 p.m. with Bro. Greg Overton officiating. A graveside service was held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 27 to Apr. 2, 2019