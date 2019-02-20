James Shirks, 94, of the Petros community, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 with his family by his side.
James was very active in the Petros community. He served four years in the Navy in the South Pacific during WWII. He was one of the oldest WWII Veterans in Morgan County.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Weiford Shirks; three sons, Stephen and wife Sandy Shirks, James 'Skip' and wife Linda Shirks and Phillip and wife Tammy Shirks; one daughter, Deborah and husband Don Dickey; eleven grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
A private memorial service was held by the family.
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2019