James Spradlin

James Edward Spradlin, 74, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gorman Spradlin.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Spradlin; son, Jeff Spradlin; daughter, Renea (Tony) Richardson; three grandchildren; and mother, Geneva Spradlin.

The family received friends Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Bill Durham officiating.ÊGraveside services were held Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. in AnnadellÊCemetery in Lancing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store