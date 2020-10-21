1/
Janice Farmer
Janice Kay Farmer, 67, of Petros, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.
She was a member of the Sunbright Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anzel and Vena Bea Keathley Lowe; half-sister, Lois Byrge; half-brother, Carl Lowe; and ex-husband, Edwin Farmer, Jr.
She is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Jeanine and Daniel Jones of Harriman and Roxanne Farmer of Petros; son, Tobey Farmer and companion Rhonda Hamby of Petros; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Michael Reynolds of Oakdale; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Allen and Doris Lowe and Thomas Lowe all of the Stephens community; three grandchildren, Josey and Jesse Jones and Kobey Farmer; along with a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
The family received friends Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Robbins officiating. Graveside services were held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Union Cemetery in the Joyner community.
Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg has been honored to serve the Farmer family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Morgan County News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home
211 Old Mill Road
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-2011
