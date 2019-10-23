Jason Goode

Jason Dwayne Goode, 44, of Mossy Grove, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Madison Goode; and father, Cecil Goode.
He is survived by his wife, Tracie Goode; sons, Dylan, Tucker and Russell Goode; and mother, Mary Goode.
The family received friends Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service began at 7 p.m. with Bro. Russell Jones officiating. Graveside services were held Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Nelson Cemetery in Wartburg.
Published in Morgan County News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29, 2019
