Jason Hoskins, 36, of Coalfield, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 as a result of complications from Asthma.
He was a loving son, brother, father and uncle. He was a friend to all who knew him. He worked in construction. He loved four wheeling and family time.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Hoskins; brother, James Garner; and grandmothers, Winnie Marlowe and Dixie Hoskins.
Jason is survived by his mother, Nancy Parker; sisters, Tissa Sexton (Cody) and Cheyenne Gibson; daughters, Alexis and Kelsey Price; grandfather, Roy Marlowe; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, other family members and good friends; and girlfriend, Laura Roberts.
Due to the coronovirus pandemic, out of concern for the public health and in accordance with government, all services are private.
To leave a note for Jason's family or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 14, 2020