Jason Hoskins, 36, of Coalfield, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 as a result of complications from Asthma.He was a loving son, brother, father and uncle. He was a friend to all who knew him. He worked in construction. He loved four wheeling and family time.He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Hoskins; brother, James Garner; and grandmothers, Winnie Marlowe and Dixie Hoskins.Jason is survived by his mother, Nancy Parker; sisters, Tissa Sexton (Cody) and Cheyenne Gibson; daughters, Alexis and Kelsey Price; grandfather, Roy Marlowe; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, other family members and good friends; and girlfriend, Laura Roberts.Due to the coronovirus pandemic, out of concern for the public health and in accordance with government, all services are private.