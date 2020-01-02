Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeff Smith. View Sign Service Information Schubert Funeral Home 1318 Knoxville Highway Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-6677 Send Flowers Obituary



He enjoyed golfing, fishing, woodwork but most of all he loved and enjoyed his grandchildren. Jeff served eight years in the United States Navy and retired after 27 years from Morgan County Correctional Facility Complex.

Jeff was preceded in death by his wife, Regena Smith; and step-son, Shannon Pride.

He is survived by his mother, Joan Jones; step-father, Ross Jones; father, Ed Smith; son, Jeffery Smith; daughter, Jessica (Isaiah) Armes; grandchildren, Gage and Parker Smith, Garrett and Grayson Bunch; brothers, Barry Smith and Chris Smith; sister, Molly Smith; mother of his children, Jackie Francis; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and special friends.

Special 'Thank You' to the Fresenius Dialysis Clinic of Roane County for taking good care of Jeff for four years.

The family will receive friends Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Mossy Grove Baptist Church from 2-4 p.m. A Memorial Service began at 4 p.m. with Bro. Jim Disney and Bro. Jeff Dyer officiating with Military Honors to follow by American Legion Post #149.

Schubert Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Jeff Wayne Smith.



