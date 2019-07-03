Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennie Daugherty. View Sign Service Information Schubert Funeral Home 1318 Knoxville Highway Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-6677 Send Flowers Obituary



She was a godly woman and beloved wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend. She was a member of Petros Baptist Church. She was retired from Morgan County Schools with 20 years of food service. She was also a fifty-year member of Sunrise Chapter #364 Order of the Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-one years, Donald Daugherty; daughter, Darlene Bingham; mother, Lily Mae McCoy Brown; father, Elmer Brown; brother, Joe David Brown; and sister, Unavee Brown Beene.

She is survived by her sons: David Daugherty and wife Barbara of Lebanon, TN; Darrell Daugherty and wife Judy of Knoxville and Donald Daugherty Jr. and wife Heather of Petros;Êdaughters, Debbie Sweat and husband Tim and Donna Jerden and husband Steve all of Wartburg; brothers, Nobel Eldridge Brown, Grady Brown, Clay Edward Brown, Robert Allen Brown and Charles Elmer Brown; sister, Brenda Ann Layne; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

The family received friends Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. Funeral services followed at 1 p.m. with Dr. Jim West officiating. Interment was held in Old Petros Cemetery in Petros.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



