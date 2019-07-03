Jennie Lee Brown Daugherty, 83, of Petros, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Morgan County.
She was a godly woman and beloved wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend. She was a member of Petros Baptist Church. She was retired from Morgan County Schools with 20 years of food service. She was also a fifty-year member of Sunrise Chapter #364 Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-one years, Donald Daugherty; daughter, Darlene Bingham; mother, Lily Mae McCoy Brown; father, Elmer Brown; brother, Joe David Brown; and sister, Unavee Brown Beene.
She is survived by her sons: David Daugherty and wife Barbara of Lebanon, TN; Darrell Daugherty and wife Judy of Knoxville and Donald Daugherty Jr. and wife Heather of Petros;Êdaughters, Debbie Sweat and husband Tim and Donna Jerden and husband Steve all of Wartburg; brothers, Nobel Eldridge Brown, Grady Brown, Clay Edward Brown, Robert Allen Brown and Charles Elmer Brown; sister, Brenda Ann Layne; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
The family received friends Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. Funeral services followed at 1 p.m. with Dr. Jim West officiating. Interment was held in Old Petros Cemetery in Petros.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from July 3 to July 9, 2019