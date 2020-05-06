Jennifer Rose Bunch, 42, of Wartburg, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Ann Human; grandmothers, Reba Wilson and Bobby Jean Bunch; and grandfather, Dillard 'Cline' Bunch.
She is survived by her sons, Johnny Bunch and Jameson King; and father, James 'Jimmy' Bunch and wife Sherry.
The family received friends Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 10 a.m.-noon at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. A graveside service followed in Montgomery Cemetery in Lancing with Bro. Jerry Robbins officiating.
Published in Morgan County News from May 6 to May 12, 2020