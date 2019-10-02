Jerry Eugene Jones, 72, of Deer Lodge, passed away Sept. 25, 2019 at Wyndridge Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Feb. 14, 1947.
He loved trucking and living the dream hanging out in Morgan County. He also loved his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Brown; father, Ray Brown; and brother, Billy Jones.
He is survived by his two sons, Jeff S. Jones and Jason E. Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.
The family held a graveside service on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. EST in Union Grove Church Cemetery with full Military Honors by American Legion Post #149.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements and has been honored to serve the family of Jerry Eugene Jones.
Published in Morgan County News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8, 2019