He was a member of Mossy Grove Baptist Church and Southgate Lodge #569 F&AM. Jerry was a 1985 graduate of Coalfield High School and had a career in law enforcement spanning more than 30 years. Jerry served in the United States Army as an MP before returning home to serve as a police officer. Over the years Jerry has served with the Harriman Police Department, the Rockwood Police Department, the Roane County Sheriff's Department, the Kingston Police Department and was currently serving on the Fairfield Glade Police Department.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jimmie Lou Singleton; son, Jerry C. Singleton, II; and wife, Francine Sexton Singleton.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Corey and Brooke Singleton; grandson, Cage Singleton; along with a host of other family, friends, loved ones and brother and sisters of the law enforcement community.

The family received friends Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. in the gymnasium of Roane State Community College. A Masonic Service began at 6 p.m. The funeral services followed with Rev. Jim Disney and Rev. Corey Jones officiating. Graveside services were held Sunday afternoon, Jan. 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Davis Cemetery in Coalfield.

In honor of Jerry's late son, J.C., the family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to .

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman has been honored to serve the Singleton family. Condolences may be sent to the family at

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.