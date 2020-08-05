Jesse Stedam

Jesse Lesley 'Les' Stedam, 74, of Lancing, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lou Stedam; and parents, Lee and Annie Stedam.
He is survived by his sons, Mike Stedam and wife Freda and Mark Stedam; two granddaughters; three special 'grandchildren'; and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7:30 p.m. with Rev. Randy Griffis and Rev. Joey Aytes officiating.
Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11, 2020.