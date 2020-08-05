1/
Jesse Stedam
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse Lesley 'Les' Stedam, 74, of Lancing, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lou Stedam; and parents, Lee and Annie Stedam.
He is survived by his sons, Mike Stedam and wife Freda and Mark Stedam; two granddaughters; three special 'grandchildren'; and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7:30 p.m. with Rev. Randy Griffis and Rev. Joey Aytes officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home
211 Old Mill Road
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-2011
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved