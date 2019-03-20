Jimmie Lee Hawn, Jr., 49, of Wartburg, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 18, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Virgil and Maude Hawn and Billy McGowan.
He is survived by his parents, Jimmie and Barbara Hawn of Wartburg; grandmother, Margaret McGowan of Inkster, Mich.; and two sisters.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg.ÊFuneral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. James Briggs officiating.ÊA graveside service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Caney Branch Cemetery in Lancing.
Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 26, 2019