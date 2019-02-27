Jimmie Lee Northrup, 75, of Deer Lodge, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Osley Elbert and Gracie Lucille Voiles Northrup; and son, Dwayne Northrup.
He is survived by his wife, Valentina (Val) Northrup; daughter, Kimberly and husband Dwayne Henry; son, Timothy Northrup; step-daughters, Delores and husband Sam Henry, Martha and husband Kevin Heidel and Nancy and husband Curtis Jackson; 18 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
The family received friends Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Pilot Mountain Missionary Baptist Church from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Josh Baldwin and Bro. Troy Burchfield officiating. A graveside service was held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Sunbright Cemetery in Sunbright.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2019