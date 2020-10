Or Copy this URL to Share

Jimmy Ralph Dodson, 75, of Athens, Tenn., formerly of Wartburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at the Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Dodson.

He is survived by his siblings of Virginia.

The family is honoring Jimmy's wishes to be cremated. No memorial services are scheduled.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



