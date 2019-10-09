Jimmy R. Eubanks, 71, of Oakdale, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Lenora (Sexton) Eubanks.
He is survived by his son, Charles Eubanks (Tracy) of Oxford, Mich.; daughters, Nicole Eubanks and Kristin Eubanks of Wartburg; mother of his daughters and special friend, Barbara Eubanks of Wartburg; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
The family will hold a graveside service on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Perry Spurling officiating.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
