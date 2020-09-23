Jimmy Lively

Jimmy H. Lively, 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Wartburg on Sept. 14, 2020.He attended First Baptist Church in Wartburg.ÊJimmy grew up in the Windrock community of Oliver Springs.ÊHe was a Vietnam veteran and served three years in the U.S. Army.ÊHe worked many years as an IBEW electrician and worked out of the IBEW 270 Local. Jimmy retired from Manufacturing Sciences Corporation after 23 years of service.ÊJimmy loved spending time with his family and friends and working on a variety of woodworking projects in his shop and was a concrete master.ÊHe was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.He was preceded in death by his infant son, Donnie; parents, Robert and Pauline Lively; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alvin and Virgie Foster; and sisters, Carolyn Lowe and Debbie K. Lively.He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Vickie Lively; sons, Mike (Darlene) Lively of Seymour and Brad (Hannah) Lively of Wartburg; granddaughter, Kristin (Brandon) McStay of Knoxville; brothers, R.M. Lively, Johnny (Debbie) and Billy;Êsisters, Alice (Leamon) Woods, Charlotte (Lawerence) Woods and Barbara Nell (David) Oran; brother-in-law, Charles (Shirley) Foster; a host of nieces and nephews and many close life-long friends.The family received friends Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Pastor Matt Ward and Bro. Clayton Duncan officiating.ÊGraveside services were held Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton with Military Honors American Legion Post 149.Schubert Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Jimmy H. Lively.