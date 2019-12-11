Joan R. Walker, 77, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Mary Stromski; husband, George Walker; and grandparents, Alexander and Stella Petronsky.
She is survived by her sons, Lee (Marcy) Walker and Kenney Walker; and three grandchildren.
The family received friends Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 1-3 p.m. The funeral service followed at 3 p.m. with Bro. Ed Walker and Bro. Herb Judkins officiating. Interment followed in Byrd Cemetery in Sunbright.
Published in Morgan County News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, 2019