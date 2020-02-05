Joanna Durham Swicegood, 61, of Wartburg, passed at Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Durham; and father, Roscoe Durham, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Matthew Warren Durham of Georgia; daughter, Ashley Elizabeth Swicegood of Crossville; and three grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11 a.m.-noon. A Memorial Service will follow at noon with Bro. Bill Durham officiating.
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11, 2020