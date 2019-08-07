Joe Draper, 60, of Clarkrange, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at Cumberland Hospice House in Crossville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marl and Mallie (Norris) Draper; three brothers, John, Bobby and Harvey Draper; and sister, Geraldine Davis.
Joe is survived by his wife of 34 years, Teresa (Adkins) Draper; two brothers, Earl Draper and wife Charlotte and Gale Draper; and three sisters, Alta Breen, Diana Draper and Janet Blakley and husband Don.
A graveside service was held Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Norris-Smith Cemetery in the Jonesville Community.
Jennings Funeral Homes of Jamestown was in charge of services for Joe Draper of Clarkrange.
