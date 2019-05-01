Rev. Joe F. (Red) Wilson, 79, of Oak Ridge, went home to be with the Lord, April 23, 2019.
Joe was a Baptist Minister, Army Veteran, loving husband, Dad and Papaw.
Joe is survived by his wife of 59 years, Louise; daughter, Patricia Bowers and husband Danny of Oak Ridge; son, Tim and wife Laura of Joyner; daughter, Suzan Stiles and Tony of Oak Ridge and son, Eric Wilson of Oak Ridge; grandchildren,ÊCaleb and wife Samantha of Wartburg, Meghan Stiles of Knoxville and Heather Coppock of Oak Ridge and Sierra Wilson of Joyner; one great-granddaughter, Raylee Wilson of Wartburg.
Joe is also survived by five sisters, Pat Stringfield, Rhonda Maples, Glenna Linville, Darlene Dyer and Marlene Brock; and one brother, Richard Thomas.
Joe was preceded in death by his dad, Joseph Wilson; mother, Nora Lee Thomas; step-dad, Vernie Thomas; three brothers, Larry Wilson, Jim Wilson and Freddy Thomas; and one sister, Wilma Jean Behymer.
The family received friends, Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs.Ê The funeral followed at 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Doug Newberry and Pastor Ronnie Maples officiating.ÊBurial and graveside services were held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Anderson Memorial Gardens.
Published in Morgan County News from May 1 to May 6, 2019