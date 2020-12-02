Joey Daugherty, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edith and Grover Daugherty; and step-daughter, Martha Bedingfield.

He is survived by his son, Timmy (Belinda) Carroll; step-daughter, Lola Bunch; two grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The family received friends Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service followed at 8 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store