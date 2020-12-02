1/
Joey Daugherty
Joey Daugherty, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edith and Grover Daugherty; and step-daughter, Martha Bedingfield.
He is survived by his son, Timmy (Belinda) Carroll; step-daughter, Lola Bunch; two grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service followed at 8 p.m.

Published in Morgan County News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
