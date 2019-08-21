John Edward Griffin, 65, of Kingston, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
He was a member of New Midway Baptist Church. He was honored to be a 2008 inductee into the Atomic Speedway Hall Of Fame. He loved racing, racecars and loved reading the papers. He was retired from Tennessee Department of Transportation.
John Edward was preceded in death by his parents, George Griffin and Irene Griffin; his grandparents; and almost all of his aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his sisters, Shirlene Freels of Sunbright and Diana Cash from Kingston; one aunt; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 2-4 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. with Rev. Rod Garrett officiating. Interment will follow in Sunbright Cemetery in Sunbright.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge and honored to serve the family of John Edward Griffin.
Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27, 2019