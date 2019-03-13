John 'Hap' Hope 'AKA Big Daddy Smoove,' 53, of Wartburg, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Methodist Center in Oak Ridge.
He was preceded in death by his father, Trewhitt Hope; and mother-in-law, Reba Hawn.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Hawn Hope; mother, Mary Hope Crouse of Clinton; daughter, Heather Hope of Paris, Tenn.; son, Dee and wife Misty Miller of Wartburg; two grandsons; and father-in-law, Marion Hawn of Lancing.
The family received friends on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. with Bro. Mitch Hawn officiating. Interment immediately followed the funeral service in Potters Chapel Cemetery in Lancing.
Davis Funeral Home
211 Old Mill Road
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-2011
Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 19, 2019