John Charlton Mathis Jr., 69, passed away at his home in the Mossy Grove Community on March 21, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald; nephew, Guy Woody Jr.; and parents, John 'Charlton' and Freida Mathis.

He is survived by his wife Brenda; daughters, Amy Mathis-McGriff and Misty Hall; sister, Joann Biondo; niece, Terry Desch; nephew, Greg Woody; granddaughters, Ashleigh Waller and Keira and Jaelyn Taylor; grandson, Aspen Hall; and great-granddaughter, Leilani Waller.

John spent his professional career helping others, working as a counselor at the Morgan County Regional Prison, at Michael Dunn Center and asÊa social worker for the TN Dept. of Human Services, from which he retired in 2012.

He was born and grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where his father had moved for work after WWII. When his parents retired in the late 70's, the whole family settled in Mossy Grove, where Charlton had been born and raised.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Clinch Mt. Chapel and Crematory

