John Paul Sexton, of Wartburg, lived an extraordinary life, coming in to this world March 19, 1944. His feisty and untamed spirit knew no bounds to the love and kindness he showed to his family and friends. As a quick-witted entrepreneur, never thinking inside the box, John was a jack-of-all-trades and a master of trees. John was always willing to spread his knowledge of making a quick buck, especially when it came to playing cards. A risk taker from a young age, John lived a life of unbelievable stories, memories and experiences. Anyone who knew John was touched greatly by the man he was. He is loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bart and Edna Sexton; one brother, Ralph Sexton; and one daughter, Brittany Orton.
He is survived by his wife, Rene' Mitchell-Sexton; children, Tammy Sexton, Missie Smith, John Paul Sexton, Leann Capps, Brian Orton, Elijah Mitchell, Sarah Mitchell and Erin Mitchell; three brothers, Billy Joe, Tom and Tim Sexton; two sisters, Betty Lou Sexton and Mary Sue Sexton; 14 grandchildren; a passel of great-grandchildren; and his little dog 'Buddy.'
Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.
