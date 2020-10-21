John Znider

John Frederick Znider, of Acworth, Ga., passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.A private ceremony will be held On Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 in Georgia National Cemetery, with Pastor Darrell Simbeck officiating.John (Fred) was raised in Sacramento, Cali. After finishing college he joined the U.S. Navy, serving in Vietnam as a resident physician. Upon discharge from the armed services, he practiced as an Orthopedic Surgeon in Fountain Valley, Cali. for 25 years. In 1997 he relocated to East Tennessee fulfilling a life dream of practicing medicine in a rural setting and owning a farm. For 20 years he and his wife, Carol raised alpacas on their farm in conjunction with serving his beloved community in Harriman, Tenn.Fred cherished his family of four children and nine grandchildren. He lived out his faith as a devout Christian.Marietta Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.