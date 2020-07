Or Copy this URL to Share

John Henry Miller, 62, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Miller Jr. and Mary Miller.

He is survived by his wife, Renee Miller; children, Mary Beth, Michael, Chipper, Brittany, LeAnn, Jennifer and Justin Miller; and nine grandchildren.

John's wishes were to be cremated.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



