Johnnie Bell Cagley, 91, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Waters of Clinton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Forest Cagley; and son, George Cagley.
She is survived by her son, Tony and wife Jeanine Cagley; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Roy Langley officiating. Interment followed in Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg.
Published in Morgan County News from June 5 to June 11, 2019