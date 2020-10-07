1/
Johnny Byrge
Johnny Byrge, 85, of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.
He was preceded in death by his wife Eva Byrge; and parents Eli and Willie Marie Reynolds Byrge.
He is survived by his sister, Julia Byrge; special friends and relatives.
The family received friends on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Kevin Ward officiating. A graveside service was held Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. in Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.

Published in Morgan County News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
