Johnny Hamby, 56, of Wartburg, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Hamby; and father-in-law, Richard Young.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Hamby; stepson, Josh Wells; stepdaughter, April Wells; mother, Dossy Hamby; and three grandchildren.
The family received friends Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Dustin Bonham and Bro. David Armes officiating. A graveside service was held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the family cemetery.
Published in Morgan County News from July 10 to July 16, 2019