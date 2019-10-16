Johnny Eugene Rees, 55, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Carter and Betty Rees.
He is survived by his wife, Zenda Sparks Rees; son, Johnathan Rees of Harriman; daughters, Courtney Rees and fiancŽ, Maurice Willman of Troy, Ohio, Jessica Rees of Harriman and Erin Schroeder of Ohio; and six grandchildren.
The family is honoring Johnny's request to be cremated.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Schubert Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Wartburg, TN 37887.
Published in Morgan County News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22, 2019