Jonathan D. Smith, 49, of Jackson County, Tenn., passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Jackson County Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Smith and Wanda Smith Barnes.

He is survived by several siblings.

Jonathan has chosen cremation. No services are scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



