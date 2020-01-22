Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Kesterson. View Sign Service Information Schubert Funeral Home 1318 Knoxville Highway Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-6677 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Pilot Mountain Missionary Baptist Church Lancing , TN View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Pilot Mountain Missionary Baptist Church Lancing , TN View Map Committal 1:00 PM Wartburg City Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



He went home to be with his Lord and Master, friends and loved ones who have gone before him. He was at his home surrounded by his wife and children by his side.

He was born Oct. 16, 1951 in Lancing, Tenn., the son of Jefferson Roland and Mary Matilda Stringfield Kesterson.

Joe was well known and loved by everyone he met. A journeyman toolmaker by trade, he made his living and provided for his family.

Joe was saved at a very young age and had lived his life for the Lord. He was a living example of the love of Christ. He had an unmistakable dynamic voice and sang bass for many years with the Messenger's Quartet. He loved southern gospel music and had a tremendous love for the great outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman but his greatest love was his family.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Jewell Ann Kesterson of Crossville; sons, Joseph Roland Kesterson of Crossville and Jared Ryan Kesterson and wife Autumn of Lenior City; daughter, Jaclyn Rae Duncan and husband Allen of Oliver Springs; sisters, Beatrice Huff of Oneida, Jane King of Harrogate and Charlotte Kreis of Lancing; three brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law as well as a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived his precious and much loved grandchildren, Barrett Ryan Kesterson and Treva Ryleigh Kesterson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Euna Christian, Betty Joyce Pemberton, Lela Ferrell Smith and Ella Frances Robbins; father and mother-in-law, Ira and Betty Sexton, two sisters-in-law; and four brothers-in-law.

The family received friends on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Pilot Mountain Missionary Baptist Church in Lancing from 4-7 p.m. EST. Funeral services began at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Graveside committal was held Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Wartburg City Cemetery with Rev. Mike McCoy and Rev. Billy Goodman officiating. Nephews served as pallbearers.

Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg was in charge of arrangements.



Joseph Riley Kesterson, 68, of Crossville, departed this life on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.He went home to be with his Lord and Master, friends and loved ones who have gone before him. He was at his home surrounded by his wife and children by his side.He was born Oct. 16, 1951 in Lancing, Tenn., the son of Jefferson Roland and Mary Matilda Stringfield Kesterson.Joe was well known and loved by everyone he met. A journeyman toolmaker by trade, he made his living and provided for his family.Joe was saved at a very young age and had lived his life for the Lord. He was a living example of the love of Christ. He had an unmistakable dynamic voice and sang bass for many years with the Messenger's Quartet. He loved southern gospel music and had a tremendous love for the great outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman but his greatest love was his family.Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Jewell Ann Kesterson of Crossville; sons, Joseph Roland Kesterson of Crossville and Jared Ryan Kesterson and wife Autumn of Lenior City; daughter, Jaclyn Rae Duncan and husband Allen of Oliver Springs; sisters, Beatrice Huff of Oneida, Jane King of Harrogate and Charlotte Kreis of Lancing; three brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law as well as a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived his precious and much loved grandchildren, Barrett Ryan Kesterson and Treva Ryleigh Kesterson.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Euna Christian, Betty Joyce Pemberton, Lela Ferrell Smith and Ella Frances Robbins; father and mother-in-law, Ira and Betty Sexton, two sisters-in-law; and four brothers-in-law.The family received friends on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Pilot Mountain Missionary Baptist Church in Lancing from 4-7 p.m. EST. Funeral services began at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Graveside committal was held Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Wartburg City Cemetery with Rev. Mike McCoy and Rev. Billy Goodman officiating. Nephews served as pallbearers.Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg was in charge of arrangements. Published in Morgan County News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Morgan County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close