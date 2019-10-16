Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Phillips. View Sign Service Information Schubert Funeral Home 1318 Knoxville Highway Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-6677 Send Flowers Obituary



Joseph served as Corporal in the Marine Corp for six years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved ginseng and in his younger life loved working in a body shop. His family knew him as being a 'Jack-of-all-trades.'

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walker Phillips and Lola Carroll; brothers, Tommy and Billy Phillips; sisters, Rose, Linda Grizzell and infant sister, Anna Louise Phillips.

He is survived by his brothers, Frank Phillips, Jackie Phillips, James Pipes, Terry Bowe and Edward Bowe; sisters, Sue Pipes, Mary Lou Pipes and Teresa Lowe; special nephews, James Lowe and Riley Pipes; special niece, Jennifer York; and dear friend, Teresa and Paul Strunk. He is also survived by a host of extended family and friends.

The family is honoring Joseph's request for cremation. There will be a memorial service in the spring of 2020.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge and is honored to serve the family of Joseph L. Phillips.



