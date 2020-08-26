1/
Joshua Crouch
Joshua Bailey Crouch, 22, of Joyner, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Sally and Willie Dean Basler and Carrie and Morgan Armes; and paternal great-grandparents, Jerry and Mertice Hall.
He is survived by his mother, Lucinda Armes Jones and husband Dewayne Jones; father, Thomas Crouch, III; and grandparents, Joe and Randi Armes of Petros and Thomas and Joyce Crouch, Jr.
The family received friends Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m.ÊThe family held a private service. Interment was held in Heaven Bound Cemetery in Petros.

Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 26 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
