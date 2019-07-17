Joyce 'Gail' Baird, 70, of Deer Lodge, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers.
She is survived by her husband, James Baird; sons, James (Korey) Baird and Mark (Stacy D) Baird; and 11 grandchildren.
The family received friends Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service followed at 4 p.m. Graveside services were held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Davis Family Cemetery in Tyner, Ky.
Published in Morgan County News from July 17 to July 23, 2019