Joyce Ann Crabtree, 71, born Feb. 6, 1949, passed peacefully at home on Nov. 28, 2020.She was preceded in death by her father, Enmon Rich; mother, Ola Mae Rich; husband of 52 years, Thomas Crabtree; and brothers, Fred, Ed, Ted and Jack Rich.She is survived by her children, Kermit (Amy) Crabtree, Susan West (Harold Clark), Teddie (Amanda) Crabtree and Joy Crabtree (Barbara Carroll); grandchildren, Thomas Bradshaw, Justin Bunch, Josh Kinser, Hope Langley, Elise Lindsay, Patrick Bunch, Brandon Bradshaw, Nicolas Crabtree, Meghan Petrey, Kelsey Crabtree and Chris Aydelotte; and a host of family and friends.The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home from noon-2 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Bro. Charles Webb officiating. Interment will follow in Armes Chapel Cemetery in Wartburg.Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Joyce Crabtree.