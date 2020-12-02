1/
Joyce Crabtree
Joyce Ann Crabtree, 71, born Feb. 6, 1949, passed peacefully at home on Nov. 28, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, Enmon Rich; mother, Ola Mae Rich; husband of 52 years, Thomas Crabtree; and brothers, Fred, Ed, Ted and Jack Rich.
She is survived by her children, Kermit (Amy) Crabtree, Susan West (Harold Clark), Teddie (Amanda) Crabtree and Joy Crabtree (Barbara Carroll); grandchildren, Thomas Bradshaw, Justin Bunch, Josh Kinser, Hope Langley, Elise Lindsay, Patrick Bunch, Brandon Bradshaw, Nicolas Crabtree, Meghan Petrey, Kelsey Crabtree and Chris Aydelotte; and a host of family and friends.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home from noon-2 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Bro. Charles Webb officiating. Interment will follow in Armes Chapel Cemetery in Wartburg.
Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Joyce Crabtree.


Published in Morgan County News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
