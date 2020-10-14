1/
Joyce Hamby
Joyce Hamby, 87, of Sunbright, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Hamby; and parents, Ernest and Gladys Frogg.
She is survived by her children, Steve Hamby, Gary (Missy) Hamby, Keith (Sharon) Hamby, Trish Marsh and Lesa Thompson; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at White Oak Missionary Baptist Church in Sunbright from 5-7 p.m. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Charles Northrup and Bro. Doug Morgan officiating. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Mill Creek Cemetery in Sunbright.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Morgan County News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2020.
