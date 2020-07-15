Joyce Peltz

Joyce Victoria Branstetter Peltz of Chandler, AZ, born Dec. 22, 1927 Ð July 4, 2020, was called to heaven on July 4, 2020.She was the daughter of late Earl and Della Branstetter of Deer Lodge, Tenn. She was married for 70 years to Joseph Paul Peltz, who left us on June 10, 2017.She is survived by her daughter, Joanna Sliwka; son, Dennis Peltz; and sister, Barbara; Joanna's children, Melanie, Justine and Gregory; Dennis's children Alisha, Griffen and wife Debbie; Edwin's children Leigh, Justin and wife Dawn; and Roger's children, Joshua Peltz of Tennessee and Julia Hale Peltz of Canada; great-grandchildren, Lillian Joyce, Drake, Addison and Charlie Rose.She has gone to be with her husband Joseph; sons, Edwin Lee and Roger Paul Peltz; and siblings, Janice, Donald, Jewell and Jeanette.She graduated from Sunbright High School in 1947 and during her high school years she attended school in Waukesha, WI. She worked as a secretary for Burroughs in Detroit.After moving from Tennessee, she lived most of her life in Royal Oak and Port Huron, MI, where she lived near her son Edwin, Dawn and grandchildren Leigh and Justin. They celebrate many wonderful occasions and trips to Canada. She loved chocolate covered peanuts and Coca Cola. She made the best fried chicken, green beans and New York cheese cake. She loved to grow and can her own beans and tomatoes. Her favorite music was country and favorite singer was Patsy Cline. Mom and Dad spent many winters in Leesburg, FL, after Dad retired, where she enjoyed many of her relatives that live in the area.Joyce and Joseph moved to Arizona, after the death of their son Edwin where she enjoyed being near her son Dennis and Debbie Peltz and grandchildren Alisha and Griffen. She had many wonderful visits with her grandchildren from California, Justine, Melanie, Gregory and great-grandchildren Lillian and Drake. She also enjoyed the many Arizona visits of Leigh, Justin and Dawn. She also had two great-grandchildren, Joshua's daughter, Addison and Justin and Kimberly's daughter, Charlie Rose whom she never had the blessing to meet.Joyce will be cremated at Horizon Mortuary in Arizona and ashes will be returned to Tennessee, at a date yet to be determined. At that time, a Memorial Service will be held in Celebration of her Life.Mom was always a force to be reckoned with. She loved poke-a-dot and animal printed cloths. She was never on time when invited out, so we would always tell her to arrive an hour before she was supposed to arrive, however she was still usually still late. She loved her family and holidays or special occasion meals together. You will be missed mom.