Joyce Orena Potter, 87, of Jamestown, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
She was born Dec. 27, 1931 in Oneida, Tenn.
Mrs. Potter was preceded in death by her father, Clayton Aytes; mother, Flossie (Matthews) Aytes; daughters, Linda Melton and Pamela Coffman; and brother, Gene Aytes.
She is survived by her two daughters, Judith Howell and Pat Lynch; three sons, Clarence Potter, Jr., Robert Potter and wife Rita and Bruce Potter and wife Toni; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Fay Draper.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Bro. Robert Freels and Bro. Robert Potter officiating. Interment will follow in Frankfort Cemetery in Lancing.
Pallbearers include: Tony Young, Curt Williams, Dave Howell, Bobby Gibson, Logan Gibson, Justin Milliken and Jonathon Milliken.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge and is honored to serve the family of Joyce Orena Potter.
Published in Morgan County News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, 2019