Joyce Ann Patterson Smith, 78, of the Stephens community, formerly of the Rosedale community, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Lucille Patterson.
She is survived by her children, Greg Patterson (Betty Bunch), Everette (Gwelen) Carroll, Michael Carroll (Tammy Justice), Patricia Kennedy, Dova Fletcher (Lonnie) and Jerry Carroll; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The family received friends on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Otis Phillips officiating. Graveside services were held on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.
Published in Morgan County News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 2020