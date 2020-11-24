Judith Lynn Duncan, 79, of Joyner Community passed away at her home on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2020.She was born Aug. 1, 1941 at the home where they lived at that time.She was preceded in death by her parents, J.C. and Katy Duncan of Joyner Community; grandparents, Verdie N. and Sally Jones and Elmer and Nelly Duncan; and special uncle, Tommy Jones.She is survived by her aunt and caretaker, Sue Jones; cousins, Robyn Jones, Cindy Jones Hearne, Lora Jones (Lyle) Fountain, Murrell (Michelle) Jones, Myrna Jones Sayne, Becky (John) Wells Hurst, Ronnie Wells, Dee (Terry) Jones Jackson, Marjorie (Paul) Jones Maybon, Carolyn Jones Roberts, Tom (Susan) Makres, Joseph Makres, Patricia Makres Church-Well and Michael Jones; a host of other cousins and many special friends.Judy was well known from her parent's grocery store Duncan's Grocery in Joyner and later at Jones Groceries with her aunt and uncle Tommy and Sue Jones. Judy had one hobby and loved collecting pictures. She asked everyone she met for a picture and could tell you when she looked at them who they were.She will be sorely missed but is in heaven with her family now.The family asks in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Children's St. Jude Hospital in Nashville.The family received friends Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from noon-1 p.m. Interment followed in Union Cemetery in Joyner.Schubert Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Judith Lynn Duncan.